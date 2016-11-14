A mobile app has made it easier for patients to connect to the nearest blood bank in an emergency.

iRelief, a private city-based firm, in association with the State Health Department, has designed the app to provide accurate information on availability with details on specific blood groups at the nearest blood bank.

The app will also allow the user to place a demand for a specific type/group of blood, which will either be delivered to the hospital where the patient needs it or to the nearest blood bank.

Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Shalini Rajneesh, who launched the app in the city on Thursday along with Minister for Infrastructure Development R. Roshan Baig, said iRelief has entered into an understanding with blood banks in the State to get information on the availability of blood.

There are 200 blood banks in the State, including 40 run by the government. “Real time information on the availability of blood in all these 200 blood banks is also available onwww.drugni c.in.We have shared the live information with iRelief through the Jeev Sanjeevani app that is managed by the Health Department. This is to help increase its reach to patients in need and fixed a cost of Rs. 30 as convenience fee for connecting and confirming supply of blood to the patient in the respective hospital,” said Ms. Rajneesh.

Pointing out that the government is already offering free service through the 104 call centre round the clock, Ms. Rajneesh said: “Any other innovative health service providers are most welcome to join hands with our department to improve reach and quality of health services.”

With a data bank of blood donors, the app also alerts the donors the moment an order for a unit of blood is placed on the app.

Help desk

The private firm has also set up a 24X7 help desk and people can dial 7847840000 for assistance on blood, ambulance and home care services.

About the app

iRelief provides information on availability of blood

User can also place demand for a specific type/group of blood

User will get immediate intimation on availability

Blood will either be delivered to hospital where the patient needs it or made available in nearest blood bank

App can be downloaded on Google Play and Apple App Store