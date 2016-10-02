BBMP to decentralise garbage collection contracts to the block level

After tenders for garbage collection failed to get any bidders, leading to a breakdown of garbage collection in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has come up with a new plan: one that will decentralise garbage collection contracts to the block level.

“We have now decided to divide each ward into blocks of 750 houses, which will be assigned with an auto tipper for collection of garbage,” said Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, BBMP.

With these, a ward-level micro-plan will also be prepared. The sub-division engineers would be empowered to issue tenders for these blocks.

“The contact numbers of the vehicles drivers will be shared with all households in the block to co-ordinate the door-to-door collection,” he added.

These new tenders will be a simplified form of the earlier tenders that failed to get any bidders.

For one, they will not have biometric attendance or weights and escrow accounts.

However, the autos will be fitted with GPS device and auto drivers will be equipped with an app to report households that fail to segregate waste.

Shuchi Mitras (waste volunteers) will oversee the door-to-door collection and mustering of garbage collection vehicles in the wards.

Mayor G. Padmavathi said that once the ward-level micro-plans were prepared and the new contracts issued, the civic body would strictly levy fines for non-segregation of waste.

“The High Court has ordered levying fines. For the first offence, a fine of Rs. 100 will be levied.

For the second offence, it will be Rs. 200 and for later offences, Rs. 500,” she said, and added that in the upcoming BBMP council meeting they would move a resolution to appoint retired Army officers as “clean-up marshals” who would be empowered to levy fines.

Meanwhile, a BBMP survey a few months ago had identified over 8,000 black spots, and sustained action had led to their reduction by over 30 per cent.

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad said they had now co-ordinated with Indian Railways to clear garbage being dumped along the railway lines on the Outer Ring Road.