The tapering rainfall figures spell bad news for the State’s reservoirs as vital districts have not received adequate rainfall. Kodagu, for example, had 34 per cent deficient rainfall for the period of June 1 to September 17. “Even Wayanad in Kerala, which is very important for the Kabini catchment, had 59 per cent deficiency. So there is lesser in flow into these reservoirs,” said G.S. Srinivas Reddy, Director, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre. He added that the maximum rainfall in these districts is usually from June to August, indicating that the time to make up for the deficiency was more or less over.