The Transport Department will require the registration number of the cab to take action in cases of overchanrging.

However, this might not be so easy to obtain once you exit the cab.

Invoices issued by major aggregators do not carry the registration number of the car. While one aggregator shares the number via text message, the other just displays it on the screen for the duration of the ride.

“If you have to complain after the ride about being overcharged, you’d have to call back and get the number or save a screenshot on your phone and send it,” said Namitha B.N., who commutes regularly by cab.

“I sometimes end up paying more than Rs. 200 over my regular fare when there is surge charge. They refund only the amount which is over the government limit. As a result, we don’t pay the low fares that they have advertised. I find it cheaper to take a normal cab during surge pricing hours,” said Nachiket Rao, a management professional.

“Customers can share details of their cab as well as the receipt that they have received. We will be able to act on this information,” said a Transport Department official.