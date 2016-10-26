The State government is likely to continue the old system of ensuring that no child is ‘failed’ until they complete elementary education (class 8). This is after the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE), the apex body of the Ministry of the Human Resource Development, resolving to give individual States the authority to decide on the no-detention clause.

Section 30 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act stipulates that no child shall be required to pass any board examination until class 8.

One of the agendas of the CABE meeting held in New Delhi on Tuesday was to review the no-detention policy. It was decided to amend the RTE Act in a manner that it provides flexibility for States to review the provisions.

While majority of the States batted for removal of the clause, Karnataka was one of the few that advocated for the clause to remains.

But Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanvir Sait, during the meeting, was of the view that there was a need to refine the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation system to ensure that all stakeholders understand its true objectives. He said the no-detention provision comes with a responsibility on teachers to take all practical measures to help individual students in their learning outcomes.

The State government is of the opinion that there is a need for external evaluation in higher primary classes (classes 5 to 8). But the result of this evaluation should not be used to detain students. Instead, it should help teachers identify children with poor learning outcomes and provide them remedial teaching.

Students should be given at least two supplementary chances to improve their learning through supplementary teaching, the Minister is said to have pointed out.

Karnataka also suggested specifying the learning achievement level for each class, and making it part of the rules under the RTE Act.