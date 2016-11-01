For the first time on Monday, working mother Adele D’Souza let her teenage daughter use an aggregator taxi service from Banshankari to Rajajinagar. She let out a sigh of relief when her daughter informed her that she had reached her destination safely.

Do you let your teenage child book a taxi on an app and travel alone? This is a question that working parents with teenage children find themselves confronted with every day.

Travelling in the city without one’s own vehicle can be an ordeal. And for teenagers, who often have to travel beyond their neighbourhoods for classes, extracurricular activities or to meet friends, public transportation is not always a viable option.

With few options for minors to travel alone and long working hours making it impossible for parents to accompany them at all times, many resort to using aggregators.

Cabs operated by aggregators, with facilities for tracking of the cabs, seem to be the safest option. But even this can go awry once in a while.

In a city which has developed by leaps and bounds over the past decade, the travelling patterns of children have also changed.

“My son today has to travel around 10 km for swimming classes. It is not like earlier when everything would be available in the neighbourhood. As options increase, everyone wants the best coaching for their children and this means travel,” says another parent.

Aggregators themselves do not encourage minors to travel alone. Some do this by preventing children from registering on their app. But this can be bypassed if the parents book the ride or if the child lies about his age.

For the children themselves, the issues are far worse than just logistics. “No one takes you seriously when you are travelling alone. When I was younger, I have had auto drivers take longer routes and stop at shops on the way and then just ask me to stay quiet when I ask them to take me directly to my house. They also argue about fares and always ask for extra money,” says Abhay G.S., an 18-year-old student.