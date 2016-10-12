“E-cigarettes being marketed and sold in India online have no licence,” said E. Vidhubala, head, Resource Centre for Tobacco Control, Cancer Institute, Adyar. “E cigarettes are not a form of nicotine replacement therapy and are not recommended by the WHO. They are just an alternative way to deliver nicotine to the body," she said.

The World Health Organisation, in a report in 2014, said electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), of which electronic cigarettes are the most common prototypes, deliver an aerosol by heating a solution that users inhale. The main constituents of the solution in addition to nicotine are propylene glycol, with or without glycerol and flavouring agents. It listed a series of health risks, including nicotine overdose. It also said, “ENDS use poses serious threat to adolescents and foetuses. In addition, it increases exposure of non-smokers and bystanders to nicotine and a number of toxicants.”

On its helping one quit smoking, it said, “The evidence for the effectiveness of ENDS as a method for quitting tobacco smoking is limited and does not allow conclusions to be reached” and cautioned that “for a sizeable number of smokers, ENDS use will result in the reduction of cigarette use rather than in quitting. This will lead to dual use of ENDS and cigarettes."

Apart from Karnataka, e-cigarettes are banned in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Maharashtra.