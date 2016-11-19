The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the State government to ensure that no ‘Kambala’ event is held in the State till November 26 while adjourning further hearing on a public interest litigation petition, which questioned the government’s December 17, 2015, notification that allowed holding of the event with certain conditions. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee and Justice K. Somashekar passed the interim order after the court was informed that a ‘Kambala’ event, which was scheduled for on November 19, had been rescheduled for November 26.

People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India, New Delhi, in its petition filed early this year, had contended that the notification permitting ‘Kambala’ was contrary to the verdict of the apex court, which had prohibited bulls from being used as performance animals. The court’s prohibition also applies to buffaloes as they too fall into the category of bulls, the PETA contended. The court will hear the petition again on November 22.