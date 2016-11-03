A two-day ‘no-purchase’ decision by petrol bunk owners may see several bunks going dry over the next couple of days.

The protest against oil companies is part of a three-phase nationwide protest called by petroleum dealers against reducing profit margins and for the implementation of the recommendations of the Apurva Chandra Committee, appointed by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gases in 2010.

“This protest means that we will not purchase stocks from oil companies for two days. There is a chance that supply will be affected in some bunks,” said Akhila Karnataka Petroleum Traders’ Association and Bangalore Petroleum Dealers president B.R. Ravindranath. Other bunk owners said they have stocked up on fuel and hope this will suffice till Friday.

The two-day protest is a foreshadowing of a larger indefinite protest from Saturday, when bunks will operate in single shifts till their demands are met. The committee report suggests a periodic review of commissions paid to dealers by taking into account factors like minimum wage and power rates.

There are around 400 petrol bunks in the city and around 4,000 across the State. About 25 bunks operated by private companies and another 20 by oil companies themselves are expected to remain open.

A similar protest by petrol bunk owners in 2012 was called off a day before the single shift operations were due to begin, after the oil companies said they would hold negotiations on the issue of commissions.