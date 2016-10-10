A day after Sneha Nandihal, president of the Indiranagar I Stage Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), lodged a complaint with the Indiranagar police about persons who dumped three autorickshaw loads of garbage at her house, the police are yet to register an FIR.

Senior officials of the Indiranagar police station said the complaint followed brokering of peace between Ms. Nandihal and pourakarmikas who had alleged that the RWA president was disrespectful towards them. The intervention happened after the garbage dumping incident on Friday, sources said. The official said Ms. Nandihal’s complaint was being considered and they would take the CC TV camera footage from her house to identify those who had dumped garbage.