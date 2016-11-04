‘Whether amounts were paid and received on his behalf cannot be presumed’

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday held that though there are references in the charge sheet filed by the Lokayukta police of amounts paid by two private companies to a firm connected with former Minister Katta Subramanya Naidu’s family members, whether the said amounts were paid and received on behalf of Mr. Naidu “cannot be presumed” in the absence of supporting material.

On the charge of making illegal allotment of 325 acres of land at Bandikodigehalli to ITASCA Software Development Pvt. Ltd. when Mr. Naidu was Industries Minister, the court said the land allotment was not made by him but by the State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) of the Karnataka Udyog Mitra.

The court, on the charge of showing undue favour to ITASCA, held that the charge is vague and could not lead to framing of any charge.

Referring to the charge that Mr. Naidu, who was arraigned as accused number one, had tampered with the proceedings of the SHLCCC using whitener to remove the word “consent” after it was signed by the then Chief Minister, who was chairman of the committee, the court said that the word “consent” was there in the final order and removal of the word, “consent” from the proceedings “did not lead to any mischievous result”.

Regarding the charge of criminal conspiracy among Mr. Naidu and others like S.V. Srinivas, who was the Managing Director of ITASCA, and Basavapurnaiah, who was the chairman of another company called United Telecom Ltd. (UTL), Justice Anand Byrareddy said the charge of conspiracy “should fail” as the High Court in March this year had quashed the charges against Mr. Srinivas, and Mr. Basavapurnaiah, who too was an accused and had died during the pendency of the case.

Also, the court said that corporate bodies like ITASCA and UTL were not named in the charge sheet and this is inexplicable as there is no immunity from prosecution for companies.