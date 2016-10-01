The former Bangalore Development Authority member who was allegedly wrongly detained by the Bannerghatta police on September 14 on the charge of slaughtering a cow has said that he is yet to see any action against the ‘gau rakshaks’ who allegedly harassed his family.

No arrests have been made so far.

The incident

On September 14, Nazir Ahmed, who has a farmhouse in Bannerghatta, was celebrating Bakrid with his family, a group of men barged into his house, assaulted his son, and damaged property on the grounds that the animals they had slaughtered were cows.

It was later on proved that it was oxen and not cows, but by then, the police had already detained Mr. Nazir Ahmed, saying that it was for the family’s protection.

“On September 16, we lodged a complaint against those who trespassed into our house and soon after this we also provided names of the suspects. But till now there has been no action,” added Mr. Nazir Ahmed.

The family claims that they rear cows in their farmhouse. “We are sure this was an incident aimed at triggering a communal problem.” said Mohammed Masi Ahmed, Nazir Ahmed’s son.

When contacted, a police officer said all the policemen were tied up with maintaining law and order in the city because of the Cauvery issue.

A man was allegedly wrongly detained on

the charge of slaughtering a cow