BMTC will run new Vayu Vajra services from October 13 to various destinations in the city.

According to a release, the routes are: Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to Rajarajeshwari Nagar (BEML 5th Stage): route number KIAS-02 via Nayandahalli, Nagarabhavi Circle, Sumanahalli, Guruguntepalya, BEL Circle, M.S. Palya, Yelahanka, Kogilu Cross. KIA to Bannerghatta Circle (route number KIAS-05B) via AMC College, Koli form gate, Gootigere, Ajmeer Green Acres, Meenakshi Temple, IIM, Bilekalli, Jayadeva Hospital, Gurappanahapalya, Dairy Circle, Shivajinagar bus station, J.C. Nagar.

KIA to Gottigere (route no. KIAS-05G) via Ajmeer Green Acres, Meenakshi Temple, IIM, Bilekalli, Jayadeva Hospital, Gurappanapalya, Dairy Circle, Shivajinagar bus station, J.C. Nagar. KIA to Padmanabanagar (KIAS-11) via Devegowda Petrol Bunk, Indira Nursing Home, Thyagaraja Nagar, N.R. Colony, Basavanagudi Police Station, Sajjan Rao Circle, Corporation, Basaveshwara Circle, Palace Guttahalli.

KIA to Kadugodi Bus Station: (KIAS-6A) via Hope Form, Hudi, ITPL, Prestige, Shanthinikethan, Hudi Circle, Garudacharpalya, Mahadevapura, K.R. Puram Railway Station, Kalyan Nagar, Nagawara, Hebbal. KIA to Doddakannali (8D) via Kikondarahalli, Bellanduru Gate, Sarjapura junction, Marathahalli Bridge, Mahadevapura, K.R. Puram Railway Station, Chansandra bridge, Nagawara, Hebbal.