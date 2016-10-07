A baby girl, reportedly abandoned by parents, was rescued by good samaritans and admitted to the District SNR Hospital.

Rathnamma, a resident of Kendatti coming under Sulur gram panchayat in Kolar taluk, found the baby girl a couple of days ago. She approached the anganwadi and ASHA workers and handed over the baby to the District Child Protection Cell. The staff of the cell admitted the baby to the hospital.

In a press release, the Child Protection Cell authorities appealed to the parents of the child to contact them and take the child with them.