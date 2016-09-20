The National Platform for the Rights of Disabled will start a nationwide month-long signature campaign from October 1 to push for the passing of the new Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill in Parliament.

While the present Act [Persons with Disabilities Act 1995] enumerated rights of persons with disabilities, it has no provisions for its implementation, said G.N. Nagaraj, president, Karnataka State Disabled and Caregivers’ Foundation.

“Governments have been adopting delaying tactics to prevent the Bill from being passed,” said Kanti Ganguly, general secretary of the National Platform for Rights of Disabled Persons.