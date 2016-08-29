Mysuru-based Natana Theatre Repertory Company is all set to stage the 100th show of its ambitious production Chama Chaluve , directed by Mandya Ramesh, in Ravindra Kalakshetra on September 4 at 6.30 p.m.

Other Natana productions that have crossed 100 shows are Alibaba, Dham Dhoom Suntaragali, Nayitippa, Ratnapaksi, Chor Charandas .

Chama Chaluve is based on the folk story of Goddess Chamundeshwari and Lord Nanjundeshwara. It got embroiled in a legal issue with folk expert P.K. Rajashekar claiming that the play was based on his novel Bettada Siri . However, they play, written by Sujatha Akki, was staged after getting a green signal in court in 2014.

The folk narrative attributes human characteristics to gods and mocks cultural and class hierarchy.