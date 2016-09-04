An SUV and an autorickshaw that were following the bus got stuck between the tree's branches

A massive gulmohar tree got uprooted and fell on a KSRTC bus, an SUV and an autorickshaw at the busy Margosa Road junction in Malleswaram on Saturday morning.

Fortunately, none of the 40 passengers aboard the bus and those in the other vehicles was injured.

The bus driver heard a cracking sound when he neared the junction. Before he could react, the tree fell on top of the bus. The SUV and the autorickshaw that were following the bus got stuck between the branches of the tree.

Traffic on the busy junction came to a halt until the Malleswaram traffic police got the tree removed with the help of a crane.