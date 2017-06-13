Namma 100 to become single point of contact for citizens: Sood

more-in

The recently launched ‘Namma 100’ will soon become a single point contact for citizens.

Police Commissioner Praveen Sood said the upated police control room would be integrated with other helplines, such as elders’ helpline, women’s helpline and children’s helpline, and other emergency numbers, such as fire and ambulance. “The process to integrate the control rooms and helplines is already underway,” he said.

He also said that Namma 100 is not only helping the people in distress, but also providing relief to senior police officers. The updated police control room is getting around 3,200 calls, most of which are not serious in nature. These are being resolved by the Hoysala staff, while the senior officials are getting time to focus on investigations, he said. Earlier, the general public would directly call the inspectors, assistant commissioners of police and deputy commissioners of police for trivial issues.

Since the relaunch of Namma 100 with 100 telephone lines, the response time to distress call has reduced from six seconds to two seconds. With the new facility, the public can just dial 100 to get the assured help, Mr. Sood said and added that the control room staff are equipped to handle up to 8,000 calls per day.

Apart from receiving the calls and dispatching the Hoysala for help, the control room has a team for feedback. The feedback staff will analyze the calls, response time and help provided to the caller for further course of action. This help desk analysis would not only help to enhance services, but also pull up staff if they fail to respond on time.