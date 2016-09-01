The play will be staged in Ravindra Kalakshetra at 6.30 p.m. on September 4

Mysuru-based Natana Theatre Repertory Company is all set to stage the 100 show of its ambitious production Chama Chaluve, directed by Mandya Ramesh, in Ravindra Kalakshetra on September 4 at 6.30 p.m.

Other Natana productions that have crossed 100 shows are Alibaba, Dham Dhoom Suntaragali, Nayitippa, Ratnapaksi, Chor Charandas.

Chama Chaluve is based on the folk story of Goddess Chamundeshwari and Lord Nanjundeshwara. It got embroiled in a legal issue with folk expert P.K. Rajashekar claiming that the play was based on his novel Bettada Siri. However, they play, written by Sujatha Akki, was staged after getting a green signal in court in 2014. The folk narrative employed in this production attributes human characteristics to gods and mocks cultural and class hierarchy, discrimination based on colour, caste and gender.