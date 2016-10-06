Mysuru Police commissioner B. Dayananda has been transferred out from the post mid-way during the ongoing Dasara celebrations and the government is yet to post any replacement for him. The transfer orders came on Thursday evening along with transfer of two other IPS officers in the state.

However, sources confirmed to The Hindu that B Dayananda will continue to discharge duties as commissioner of police, Mysuru city untill the Dasara festivities are concluded and relieved from duties only later.

B. Dayananda has been posted as IGP, State Intelligence, Bengaluru. Soumendu Mukherjee, who was IGP, state intelligence has been posted as IGP and Additional Director, Fire and Emergency Services. G. Radhika, who was SP, Intelligence, Bengaluru has been posted as DCP(Law and Order), Belagavi city.