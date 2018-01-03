Mysuru may miss BIFFes

more-in

Mysuru, the cultural capital of Karnataka and also the home district of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is likely to miss the tenth edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes). The event, which was being held simultaneously in Bengaluru and Mysuru, will be restricted to Bengaluru this time in view of the impending polls to the Assembly.

The event is scheduled to be held from February 22 to March 1. However, the organisers are apprehensive of the Election Commission of India announcing the calender of events for the 2018 Assembly polls. They are of the opinion that the model code of conduct may come in the way of holding the festival in Mysuru and they ‘don’t want to take the risk’.

Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy (KCA) Chairperson S.V. Rajendra Singh Babu said that the organisers are in two minds because of the possibility of the model code of conduct coming into force. “There is every chance of Mysuru missing the festival this time,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, preparations are on to hold the 10th edition of BIFFes at PVR Cinemas in Orion Mall, which has 11 screens. Considering the response to the 9th edition, it has been decided to opt for three screens in Mantri Mall in Sampige Road too.

For the first time, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) declared a two-day holiday on the opening and closing days of BIFFes. "This is to de-mythify the opinion that the Kannada film industry is not participating in BIFFes", said Sa.Ra. Govindu, president, KFCC.

According to Mr. Babu, over 800 films have been received from various parts of the globe. "An expert committee comprising of noted filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli; national award winning film critic, screen writer and editor Saibal Chatterjee; former editor of Outlook magazine Krishna Prasad; and artistic director N. Vidyashankar will choose the 150 best films," said Mr. Babu.

Unlike previous editions, mainstream Kannada films that are to be screened in BIFFes would be selected by an expert committee to bring transparency in selection, as over 70 films are competing in the mainstream section, he said.