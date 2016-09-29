He knew that the family stashed their gold and cash at home

Santoshi Bai and her daughter-in-law Latha fell victim to the greed of three men who wanted to get their hands on the gold that the family had accumulated through a clandestine money-lending business.

The police on Wednesday arrested three pawnbrokers — Manish (29), his brother-in-law Devaram (24), and an associate Mahender Singh (29) — in connection with the murder of the two women in their Vasanth Nagar house. The men left with gold worth over Rs. 11. 5 crore and Rs. 9 lakh cash.

According to the police, Latha’s husband Dinesh and his father Sampat used to lend money to pawnbrokers. “The unregistered business had a turnover running into crores. Manish knew that the family stashed the gold and cash at home,” said the police.

A senior police officer said, “The house is full of cash and gold valuables received from several small-time pawnbrokers, but they never installed any security measures.”

Business partners

Manish had a pawn shop in Akshaynagar. He had incurred a huge financial loss and decided to steal from Dinesh’s house. As the women knew him — he had been doing business with the family for eight years — he decided to kill them to avoid getting caught.

According to the police, armed with a chopper, Manish went to the family’s house with Mahender. He waited for the husbands and children to leave before knocking on the door while Mahender waited a few yeards from the house on his scooter. “He approached Santoshi under the pretext of reclaiming the gold he had pledged. When Santoshi tried to call Dinesh, Manish struck her with the chopper multiple times, killing her on the spot. Hearing the screams, Latha, who was on the first floor with her year-and-a-half-old son, rushed down,” said the police

After killing the women, Manish gathered as much gold as he could carry in a plastic bag and left with Mahender. They went to Devaram’s house in K.R. Puram and stashed the valuables there.