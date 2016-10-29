Portraits of (clockwise from top left) G.B. Joshi, K. Shivaram Karanth, D.R. Nagraj, and M.K. Indira form part of the collection in the book Mukha Mudre .— Photo Courtesy: A.N. Mukund

As the State is getting set to celebrate the 61st year of its formation on November 1, Manipal University Press (MUP) is bringing out Mukha Mudre, a 130-page volume of the portraits of 50 Kannada writers.

The volume has been put together by A.N. Mukund, an electrical engineer by profession who is also a connoisseur of art, literature, film and photography.

Besides 28 x 21 cm portraits, this volume has a brief biographical sketch of the litterateur and a brief narration by Mukund about the situations in which he captured their moods.

This volume has an arresting collection of portraits of litterateurs ranging from Shivarama Karantha, A.N. Murthy Rao, Pu.Thi. Narasimhachar, G.B. Joshi, U.R. Ananthamurthy, P. Lankesh, Girish Karnad, Chandrashekara Kambar, S.L. Bhyrappa, K.S. Narasimahaswamy, Chaduranga, M.K. Indira, Su.Ram Yakkundi, Shantinath Desai, Yashwanth Chittala, Vaidehi, Devanuru Mahadeva to Vasudhendra of present generation.

Mr. Mukund said that he has taken his inspiration from portrait photographer K.G.Somashekar. Inspired by “Faces”, an exhibition by Somashekar at Max Mueller Bhavan in 1972, he decided to focus his camera only on faces.

The journey thus started four decades ago. Film appreciation courses conducted by Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune and Ninasm at Heggodu in Shivamoggadistrict here sharpened his literary and visual sensibilities.

The late theatre personality K.V. Subbanna encouraged him by offering a project to click portraits of noted litterateurs in 1983. He has since held several shows.

“It is not a representative volume of all important litterateurs. It is not possible for any photographer to capture portraits of all writers of Kannada. My professional (electrical engineer in KEB) and financial constraints came in the way of meeting many writers too. Besides the restriction of pages forced me to leave behind some of them. The quality of portraits was the only criteria I opted for selection,” he says.

Mukha Mudre will be released at Wadia Hall, Basavanagudi, on November 12.

The strength of Mukund’s portraits is the way he captures a moment as conceptualised by Henry Cartier Bresson

S. Diwakar

Writer in the preface

of the volume

“Mukund’s portraits remind me of Armenian-Canadian portrait photographer Yousuf Karsh and our own K.G Somashekar who are known for their telling portraits”

-Girish Kasaravalli, internationally renowned film maker in the blurb