Four men targeted local RSS leader Rudresh as they feared he was rising up the political ranks, building up clout, and was “harassing” the local community, said Bengaluru City Police Commissioner N.S. Megharikh.

“Over the past three years, Rudresh was growing in economic and political clout in the area. The accused felt he was throwing his weight around and troubling the community,” said Mr. Megharikh at a press conference held on Thursday to announce the arrests. The police are yet to ascertain if there was a connection between the accused and rival political outfits.

Soon after the murder, the police had said the modus operandi matched those adopted by professional killers: a swift blow and a quick escape.

However, on Thursday, Mr. Megharikh said the four arrested did not have a criminal past, and had perhaps been planning the murder for weeks.

However, the genesis of the rivalry took place at the mechanic shop of Mohammad Mazar, which is located close to Rudresh’s house.

For months, the two were involved in quarrels over cars parked in front of the shop as well as the noise. “A few weeks ago, the two got into a fight after a car, which Mazar was testing, was involved in a minor accident. Rudresh had then threatened to shift Mazar’s shop,” said a senior police official.

Mazar used this personal grudge to enrol others into the conspiracy — using raids against cattle transporters in the area as well as Rudresh’s RSS links as reasons for the murder.

Wearing a helmet, Wasim Ahmed sitting pillion on the bike, swung his machete at Rudresh. Mohammad Mazar was driving the bike.

