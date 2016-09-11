A baby girl, aged one and half months, fell down after her mother was allegedly assaulted by a 55-year-old woman at Uttarahalli on Sunday.

According to the police, Shobha was feeding the baby when Saraswathi (55), the house owner, allegedly assaulted her. As Shobha tried to defend herself, the baby fell down.

“The baby did not sustain any injury. The fight was reportedly over non-payment of rent,” said a police officer attached to the Kengeri police station.