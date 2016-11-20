With liver disease increasing rapidly in the country mainly owing to lifestyle changes, experts from across the globe came together on a common platform at an international conference, ‘Frontiers in Liver Disease 2016’, organised by The Integrated Liver Care team of Aster CMI Hospital here.

Sonal Asthana, consultant surgeon, Aster Integrated Liver Care, said most patients who need a liver transplant report late.

“Almost 700 patients are waiting for a deceased donor organ in Karnataka. We need to increase organ donation and also use new technology to better utilise organs that are currently not usable due to preservation and transport issues. Organ donation has to become a national movement to meet the requirement of patients, who are currently dying for want of organs.”