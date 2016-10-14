Bengaluru It was a chaotic experience at the Kempegowda International Airport for those looking to fly out of Bengaluru early in the morning on Friday, as massive queues and inadequate staff to assist passengers resulted in a harrowing experience for many.

Mornings are an extremely busy time for the airport which handles upwards of 30 flights between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. daily, said officials. On weekends and during long holidays like the current week, the number of passengers travelling through the airport sees a massive spike, officials said.

However, the situation on Friday surpassed all previous instances, according to business strategy specialist Harish Bijoor. “This is not how people who visit Bengaluru should be sent off. The wait at the security counter was just too long. The airport must make arrangements to ensure that this comes down as several passengers managed to clear security with only minutes left to catch their flights.”

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) began operations in May 2008 and the Terminal 1 (T1) building has the capacity to handle 20 million passengers annually. In 2015, 18.1 million passengers used the airport and according to Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) estimates, around 52,000 passengers transit through the airport everyday.