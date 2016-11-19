Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Friday. Minister for Home G. Parameshwara, Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Om Prakash, and Home Secretary Subash Chandra are seen.— Photo: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

Those up to the rank of SI will get Rs. 2,100 more from Dec. 1

The State government on Friday increased the monthly allowances of police personnel up to the rank of sub-inspector by Rs. 2,100 from December 1.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told presspersons that 90 per cent of police personnel in the State would benefit from the hike. Addressing a press conference along with Home Minister G. Parameshwara, he said the government would constitute a pay commission next year for revision of salary scales of government employees.

Promotion

It had also been decided to promote constables, head constables, and assistant sub-inspectors every 10 years. Earlier, constables used to get promotions once in 20 years or more, he said.

The decisions follow the recommendations of a committee headed by Additional Director-General of Police Raghavendra Auradkar.

While the monthly uniform allowances had been hiked from Rs. 100 to Rs. 500, conveyance allowances would be Rs. 600 and risk allowances Rs. 1,000.

In total, the police personnel would get Rs. 2,100 a month as allowances.

Earlier, there was no conveyance and risk allowances for policemen up to the rank of SI. About 80,000 police personnel would benefit from the new proposals.

Weekly offs

Unlike in other States, the State police have been receiving 13 months’ salary a year if they don’t take weekly holidays and holidays. Now, weekly-offs have been made mandatory for them, he said. Increase in allowances would cost the State exchequer Rs. 90 crore a year, the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also announced that the system of orderlies — trained constables doing menial jobs in the houses of police officers of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police and above — would be abolished soon.