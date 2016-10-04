The Attibele police have arrested a 45-year-old woman on the charge of running an illegal moneylending business. The accused, Sawal Manjula, was arrested on Monday following a complaint from a woman who accused her of abducting her family members, torturing them, and even outraging her modesty.

The complainant, Sujatha, alleged that she borrowed money from Manjula at a high interest rate and had repaid the loan. However, Manjula demanded an additional Rs. 3 lakh interest. She abducted her family members and tortured them, she said in the complaint. Ms. Sujatha also alleged that she was undressed in front of her associates and was threatened that her family members would be killed if she failed to pay the money.

Based on the complaint, the Attibele police arrested Manjula under various sections of the Karnataka Money Lending Act and also under the IPC. She was running an illegal business for the past 10 years with an annual turnover of several crores, the police said.

She also had employed over a dozen bouncers to recover money from defaulters. She tried to influence the police by dropping names of politicians, Ministers, and even policemen when she was arrested, a source said.