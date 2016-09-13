TECH TRENDS

Money View, a well-known money-manager app, can now be accessed six regional languages - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali and Hindi, apart from English.

The Android app helps users to manage, save and grow their money with features such as automatic expense tracking, bill payment reminders, smart budgeting and easy mutual fund investing.

“When we got a feedback call from a user in Rajasthan who said he was more comfortable conversing in Hindi, we realised that if we cannot speak our user’s language, we cannot fully solve their problem,” said Sanjay Aggarwal, Co-founder of Money View, which has clocked about five million downloads.

Wearables getting popular

The wearable market has seen a growth of 41.9 per cent in Q2 2016 over the first quarter of 2016, says International Data Corporation.

As per its Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, the total shipment in Q2 2016 clocked over 567,000 units of which the basic wearables, defined as wearables which cannot run third party applications, contributed nearly 94 per cent.

In terms of price, the market was highly dominated by sub $50 category with over 83 per cent share. The category largely caters to fitness bands from Intex, GOQii and MI, says the report.

According to Raj Nimesh, Senior Market Analyst, Client Devices, IDC, “The wearable market has advanced to a stage where awareness is no more a roadblock. New vendors are continuously entering the market and existing vendors are offering better product features. Most of the low-end devices suffice the basic requirement that consumers look for at this stage, largely for first experience and gifting purpose.”

Yahoo rolls out new mobile ad format

At a time when some studies have shown that consumption of media on mobile devices has surpassed traditional television, Yahoo has announced the availability of Yahoo Tiles, a new mobile advertising format. It enables brands to tell visually compelling and immersive stories on mobile devices, says a release from Yahoo.

When consumers click on a mobile ad, they are taken to a custom mobile landing page that can feature 360-degree video and images, as well as dynamic and interactive features such as video, swipeable images, and social feeds. With its lightweight design, Yahoo Tiles delivers a more engaging and seamless consumer experience for mobile native, video and display ads, the company said.

New compression technology for videos

Tata Sky, a leading Direct to Home service provider, has adopted a new compression technology solution from Ericsson that addresses issues related to the complex video processing requirements associated with High Definition content.

The platform will enable addition of 200 channels, 150 of them standard definition and the rest high definition, by the end of 2016.

According to Ericsson, its “AVP 4000 compression platform delivers greater reliability and flexibility with lower transmission delay to ensure media organisations use bandwidth more efficiently and ensure consumers receive a high quality viewing experience.”

The company said the new solution is powered by its first video-processing chip, designed to deliver outstanding picture quality in HD and SD, in both MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC. It will help operators to offer services in 4K and high dynamic range technologies.

This is an Android app that helps people engage in activities with people who share their interests. Users can form activity groups, build communities of like-minded people. Users can choose their interests and Brigge helps them find activity groups nearby. They can also create their own group and start building active communities. They can follow people and activities to get updates in their newsfeed.

The app has an option for multiple admins to effectively grow and manage their community. Developers say that this app works well for activity groups like runners, trekkers, quizzers and sports enthusiasts, gated communities, neighbourhoods, apartments and organisations to organise activities.