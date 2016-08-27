The alleged incident took place in a lounge bar in UB City

Congress MLA Vijayananda Kashappanavar was on Friday among two persons named in a charge sheet in connection with the assault on policemen at a lounge bar two years ago.

After analysis of video footage of the incident by the CCB, Mr. Kashappanavar was named as the second accused in the case presented in the 1st Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court. The MLA’s associate Somashekhar Gowda has been named as prime accused.

On January 1, 2014, the duo had gone to Skybar Lounge in UB city to celebrate the MLA’s birthday. When the Cubbon Park police, who were on patrol, noticed that the bar was functioning beyond the permitted time limit, they directed the management to down shutters.

This led to heated arguments between the group of revellers and the police team, which started to record the altercation as well as the bar environs on their mobile phone.

Someshekhar Gowda attempted to snatch the phone and assault the policemen. Mr. Kashappanavar was caught on camera abusing the cops and threatening them with dire consequences.