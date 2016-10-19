The entrance door of the Lokayukta office situated in M.S. Building was set on fire by unidentified men on Tuesday night.

Passers-by noticed the fire and alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and conducted a detailed probe.

A part of the entrance door was damaged in the fire, a senior police officer said, adding that the mischief mongers had used old clothes and some waste paper to lit the fire.

Ironically, the Lokayukta office has four security personnel, and two policemen who were inside the building when the incident happened.

Though the office has CCTV cameras inside, there is no camera outside the premises, he said.

The police have taken a suo motu case, since the officials were reluctant to complaint about the incident.

"It looks like an act of mischief mongers. Investigations are on to identify them,” a senior police officer, who is supervising the case, said.