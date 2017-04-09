Bengaluru

Minor sexually assaulted in Sidlaghat in Chickballapur

An eight-year-old dalit girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in Sidlaghat town in Chickballapur district on Saturday. The incident came to light when the parents brought the girl to the Government Hospital for treatment on Sunday.

Police gave the name of the accused as Suresh (20), who was the girl’s neighbour.

Sidlaghat police have registered cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Prevention of Atrocities (SC/ST) Act following a complaint by the parents, the Chintamani Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Krishnamurthy said. Further investigations are on.

