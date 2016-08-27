Smoke was seen coming out of Cubbon Park metro station on Saturday at around 11.30. As per initial reports, the smoke was caused when a wire short circuited. This caused fire alarms to go off inside the station. Two fire tenders were called in. There was a minor disruption in metro services. Pasengers were made to wait outside for half-an-hour and which operations resumed.
The fire department officials are checking the switch board.
