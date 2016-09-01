Cracks have developed in the ceiling joints of the SR Block in Vani Vilas Hospital owing to ongoing work on the K.R. Market underground metro station. (File photo)

A portion of the hospital building was damaged due to Metro work last fortnight

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash R. Patil, who on Thursday inspected the SR Block in Vani Vilas hospital that was damaged due to Metro work a fortnight ago, directed the officials to submit a report on the structural soundness of the building within a week.

“I have asked the Medical Education Secretary to set up a committee comprising experts from CIVIL AID Technoclinic Pvt. Ltd. and Karnataka Health System Development and Reform Project (KHSDRP) to study the structural soundness. The committee will be asked to identify portions of the damaged building that need to be demolished and that can be repaired,” Mr Patil told The Hindu after the inspection.

The Hindu had first reported on August 21 about the plight of patients in the special labour ward meant for those with infections after work on the K.R. Market underground metro station (going on in front of the hospital) damaged the building housing the SR Block.

It all began when a portion of the road adjoining the SR Block in the hospital sunk on August 16. This had a cascading effect on the ward located in the block. Apart from cracks in the ceiling joints, cracks also developed on the walls and flooring posing a danger to patients. Nearly 60 patients had been shifted to another ward.

The Minister, who inspected the building along with officials from the Medical Education Department and BMRCL MD Pradeep Singh Kharola, said based on the report, work would be taken up jointly by PWD and KHSRDP with funds from Metro.

He said work would be completed at the earliest and care would be taken to ensure patients are not put to hardship.