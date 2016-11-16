The tenth edition of the city’s famous ‘Midnight Marathon’ will be held on December 10, with runners helping to generate funds for upgrading seven government schools. This year, the theme will be ‘Run for Happy Schools’. Boxing legend Mary Kom is the event ambassador.

Usually held in the IT corridor of Whitefield, the event will have a full marathon, a half-marathon, an open 10k run, a 5k fun run, a corporate race, and a community relay race. There will also be a pet-a-thon on November 27, a statement from the organisers said. The winners’ purse will be Rs. 12 lakh. Initiated by the Rotary Club IT Corridor (RBITC), the marathon will help raise funds for upgrading schools teaching close to 4,000 students.

Upgrading schools

The upgrade will include infrastructure, science and computer labs, potable drinking water facilities and toilets. Funds will also be used for the integrated village development project of RBITC and a healthcare project.

The race day will see live performances by bands and food stalls and a flea market set up for visitors and runners. Online registration can be done on www.midnightmarathon.in.