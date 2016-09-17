Many of them attended classes

All the 27 students who were taken ill after consuming midday meal at a government school in Srinivasapur taluk, were discharged from hospital on Saturday. The students of the Government Higher Primary School at Chaldiganahalli fell ill after they were served rice and sambar as per the day’s menu on Friday.

Food poisoning was suspected to be reason for the vomitting and the food sample was sent for testing.

“All the students are out of danger”, taluk health officer G. Srinivas said. Annadasoha District Officer S.N. Kannaiah said there was no fault with either water or food items. However the food samples were sent for testing and the report is awaited, Deputy Director of Public Instructions (DDPI) N. Anjanappa said.

A number of parents took their wards home after they were discharged on Saturday while some other students attended classes. The students were served food prepared in another school nearby. Rice and sambar was served to them, Mr. Kannaiah said.