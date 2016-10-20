A scene during the breakthrough of Kaveri, the tunnel boring machine (TBM) of Namma Metro, at the Chickpet Metro Station site in Bangalore on October 18, 2014.

Swanky gallery: A view of Rangoli – Metro Art Centre developed by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd at the boulevard of Mahatma Gandhi Road in Bangalore on May 06, 2013. The refurbished boulevard has been opened for public.

The view of Cubbon Park Underground station of Namma Metro Phase 1, by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), underground network on the East-West corridor linking Byappanahalli to Mysore Road Terminal, in Bangalore on July 12, 2014.

KARNATAKA - BENGALURU - 29/04/2016 : Commuters take Namma Metro train on the first day after the inauguartion of underground segment of the Namma Metro’s Purple Line, which connects the city’s east and west, by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), in Bengaluru on April 30, 2016. This 4.8km underground network on the East - West corridor linking Byappanahalli to Mysore Road Terminal, the two reaches of Namma Metro – Baiyappanhalli to M.G. Road and Magadi Road to Mysore Road – are expected to realise full potential, while also helping commuters cut travel time by half to reach the other end of the city. Photo K Murali Kumar.

On Thursday, Namma Metro will complete five years of operations. However, the effect on the city's traffic is yet to be measured accurately as all stakeholders are eagerly awaiting completion of the entire Phase 1 network before commissioning a study.

According to officials, the past five years have been full of hurdles for the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) with completion of underground tunnelling being the biggest challenge. Tunnelling was completed in September this year paving the way for BMRCL to begin laying tracks.

“We are eagerly awaiting the beginning of operations on the entire Phase 1 network. With both corridors operational, we are confident that the contribution of Namma Metro to reducing the city's traffic burden will be substantial,” said Managing Director Pradeep Singh Kharola.

So far, people are sceptical about the impact that partial operations have had on the vehicle population, which is growing by leaps and bounds.

According to analysis by mobility experts, the contribution of Namma Metro has been to take anywhere between 10 to 12 per cent of daily trips per day off the roads.

M.N. Sreehari, traffic expert, says, “We estimate there are 59 lakh trips per day. The share of Metro in this is between 10-12 per cent. Once Phase I is complete, we expect this to go up to 16 per cent.”

Hits

Extended timings: Extended timings during cricket matches and some other days have seen a lot of patronage.

Retail spaces: With several innovative retailers applying for space at Metro stations, passengers have a lot of options.

Rangoli Metro Art Centre and Boulevard: Is a major incentive for the city's artists and musicians who hold exhibitions, meetings and workshops.

Misses

Delay in services to south Bengaluru: Stations have been lying idle for more than two years.

Mobile coverage in underground stations: No mobile coverage though services in the underground section of the Purple Line started five months ago.

Timings: Yet to cater to demand for late night services.

Commissioning

Byappanahalli-M.G. Road | 6.7 km | October 2011

Magadi Road - Mysuru Road | 6.5 km | November 2015

Sampige Road - Nagasandra | 12.5 km | March 2014 and May 2015

Cricket stadium - Magadi Road | 1 4. km | April 2016

Number of commuters

2011-12 : 41.66 lakh

2012-13 : 66.36 lakh

2013-14 : 72.55 lakh

2014-15 : 1.14 crore

2015-16 : 1.68 crore

2016-17 (September) : 2.47 crore

Revenue

2011-12 : 6.17 crore

2012-13 : 8.70 crore

2013-14 : 9.86 crore

2014-15 : 17.83 crore

2015-16 : 28.28 crore

2016-17 (September) : 51.16 crore