On Thursday, Namma Metro will complete five years of operations. However, the effect on the city's traffic is yet to be measured accurately as all stakeholders are eagerly awaiting completion of the entire Phase 1 network before commissioning a study.
According to officials, the past five years have been full of hurdles for the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) with completion of underground tunnelling being the biggest challenge. Tunnelling was completed in September this year paving the way for BMRCL to begin laying tracks.
“We are eagerly awaiting the beginning of operations on the entire Phase 1 network. With both corridors operational, we are confident that the contribution of Namma Metro to reducing the city's traffic burden will be substantial,” said Managing Director Pradeep Singh Kharola.
So far, people are sceptical about the impact that partial operations have had on the vehicle population, which is growing by leaps and bounds.
According to analysis by mobility experts, the contribution of Namma Metro has been to take anywhere between 10 to 12 per cent of daily trips per day off the roads.
M.N. Sreehari, traffic expert, says, “We estimate there are 59 lakh trips per day. The share of Metro in this is between 10-12 per cent. Once Phase I is complete, we expect this to go up to 16 per cent.”
Hits
Extended timings: Extended timings during cricket matches and some other days have seen a lot of patronage.
Retail spaces: With several innovative retailers applying for space at Metro stations, passengers have a lot of options.
Rangoli Metro Art Centre and Boulevard: Is a major incentive for the city's artists and musicians who hold exhibitions, meetings and workshops.
Misses
Delay in services to south Bengaluru: Stations have been lying idle for more than two years.
Mobile coverage in underground stations: No mobile coverage though services in the underground section of the Purple Line started five months ago.
Timings: Yet to cater to demand for late night services.
Commissioning
Byappanahalli-M.G. Road | 6.7 km | October 2011
Magadi Road - Mysuru Road | 6.5 km | November 2015
Sampige Road - Nagasandra | 12.5 km | March 2014 and May 2015
Cricket stadium - Magadi Road | 1 4. km | April 2016
Number of commuters
2011-12 : 41.66 lakh
2012-13 : 66.36 lakh
2013-14 : 72.55 lakh
2014-15 : 1.14 crore
2015-16 : 1.68 crore
2016-17 (September) : 2.47 crore
Revenue
2011-12 : 6.17 crore
2012-13 : 8.70 crore
2013-14 : 9.86 crore
2014-15 : 17.83 crore
2015-16 : 28.28 crore
2016-17 (September) : 51.16 crore