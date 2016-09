BMRCL has said the metro schedule for Monday will be the same as that for Sundays and holidays. The frequency from Baiyappanahalli will be: between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. – 15 minutes; between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. – 10 minutes; between 5 p.m. and 8.05 p.m. – 8 minutes; between 8.05 p.m. and 9.15 p.m. – 10 minutes; and between 9.15 p.m. and 10 p.m. – 15 minutes. From Mysuru Road: between 6 a.m. and 9.45 a.m. – 15 minutes; between 9.45 a.m. and 5.45 p.m. – 10 minutes; between 5.45 p.m. and 8.50 p.m. – 8 minutes; and between 8.50 p.m. and 10 p.m. – 10 minutes, a release said.

