Rs. 90-lakh worth valuables stolen from Muthoot Mini finance in Kumbalgodu

A gang of around five armed men, posing as police oficers, allegedly abducted the manager of a private finance firm in Kumbalgodu police station limits and looted nearly Rs. 90-lakh worth valuables early on Friday.

According to the police, Nagendrappa, manager of Muthoot Mini finance company in Kumbalgodu, was leaving on his two-wheeler after closing the office at 7.30 p.m. on Thursday evening when the gang intercepted him. Under the pretext of questioning him for some complaints against the firm, they pushed him into an SUV and sped away. They allegedly took him to an isolated place near Magadi Road and threatened him to part with security details and keys of the firm. Nagendrappa alleged that the gang assaulted him.

The men then returned to the office leaving Nagendrappa in Magadi Road. “The gang entered the firm and stole the valuables. They broke the CCTV cameras on the premises, and disarmed the security alarm. They left with the loot at around 4 a.m.,” a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, Nagendrappa managed to get back to his two-wheeler and filed a complaint at the police station. Based on this, the Kumbalgodu police conducted a probe at the spot. A special team has been formed to investigate the theft. “We are also checking whether the manager is involved in the crime. As we were not able to obtain CCTV footage, we are checking for footage from other parts of the locality,” a police officer said.

Senior police officers said this is not the first time that a private finance company has been targeted. “This time they posed as policemen. The public is fooled into thinking that anyone wearing dressed in khaki is a policeman,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, members of the private security industry said most private finance or gold loan firms do not hire security guards. “Such institutions should have an security system which is a combination of manpower and technology. There should be armed guards, CCTV cameras and automatic dialler system that alerts the nearest police station in case of a burglary attempt,” said P. Ravindranath, chairman, Karnataka chapter of Central Association of Private Security Industry.

A senior police officer said the police have been instructing finance firms to post guards. “But, they do not listen. We will be resending the communication to the companies. We plan to charge them with negligence and hold them partly responsible for the theft,” the officer said.

