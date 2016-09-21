Government has been postponing formation of new panels to implement the Act

While radiologists and sonologists across the country are alleging “victimisation” under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC and PNDT) Act for minor clerical errors, the implementation of the Act itself has been in limbo in the State for over three years.

Although the State government claims that it is determined to set right the dwindling sex ratio (which stands at 910 per 1,000 live births in Karnataka), it has been postponing the formation of the new District PC and PNDT advisory and inspection and monitoring committees.

These panels play a crucial role in preventing sex determination and female foeticide. Their term ended in 2011.

While an eight-member advisory committee has been set up and the names of members were announced at the State-level, the government has only notified the structure of the State Accreditation and State Appropriate authorities, and done nothing else.

Sources said that although the names of members for the district committees had been shortlisted almost two years ago, the Health and Family Welfare Department, the nodal agency for implementing the Act, has been dilly-dallying on finalising the list.

The list

“After clearance from the Health Department, the list has to be approved by the district in-charge Minister and then the Chief Minister. The delay is probably because of several requests by politicians to accommodate members of their choice,” sources said.

The delay has not gone down well with members of women’s organisations and activists.

“Although we met Health Minister K.R. Ramesh Kumar and apprised him of the importance of setting up the committees, they are yet to be set up,” said K.S. Vimala from Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane.

Vasundhara Bhupathi, a former member of the district advisory committee, said the trend of the declining sex ratio was alarming.

“Although sex determination is going on unabated both in urban and rural areas, it is unfortunate that the government is not serious about setting up the committees,” she said.

Deputy Director (PC and PNDT) Rajani M. said the file pertaining to the formation of the committees was pending at the government level.

Denying that the implementation has been poor in the State, she said: “While the State Advisory Committee has been set up and a notification was issued on August 24, the State Inspection and Monitoring Committee has been set up and a notification has been issued on September 8. There are 4,168 registered ultrasound scanning centres in the State and we are regularly inspecting them. A total of 64 cases have been booked since 2002 and of these, nearly 20 have been booked in the past few months,” she said.

