Cab services that offer online payment options have seen a huge increase in ridership in the past week as commuters are saving up their small denomination banknotes. Some aggregators say the number of people recharging their mobile wallets has increased manyfold.

With limits on cash withdrawal still in effect, commuters say they have no plans of shifting back to cheaper means of transport and pay by cash.

“A cab costs more, but this way I get to use the loose cash to pay for ration as the shops near my house do not have card swipe machines,” said Christine Joseph, a resident of Challaghatta. The cash crunch has also affected those who commute to the city by train. While daily commuters invest in passes, those with unplanned travel dates or destinations who rely on purchasing unreserved tickets are facing a tough time.