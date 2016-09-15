Mayoral polls deferred; likely to be held on September 28

The Mayoral polls to elect the city’s first citizen is likely to be held on September 28. The notification in this regard, in all probability, will be issued on Thursday by the Regional Commissioner.

The term of the present Mayor B.N. Manjunath Reddy and his deputy Hemalatha Gopalaiah ended on September 10 and the polls were initially scheduled on September 19.

However, it has now been deferred owing to the delay in submitting the list of eligible voters to the office of Regional Commissioner, highly placed sources said. While the post of the Mayor is reserved for Backward Classes (B) Woman category, the Deputy Mayor post is reserved for the General category.

The sources said that the total number of voters had increased to 269 this time around, including 197 councillors (excluding councillor Mahesh Babu who passed away recently).

This means that the next Mayor should get a minimum of 135 votes to get elected. During the previous Mayoral polls, the number of voters was 260, including councillors, MLAs, MLCs, Rajya Sabha members and Lok Sabha MPs from Bengaluru.

The increase in the number of voters has come under sharp criticism from the Opposition BJP.

The former councillor, N.R. Ramesh, told The Hindu that the Congress has added voters in hope of continuing the alliance with the JD(S). He also added that six MLCs, whose names were added in the voters’ list this time around, have voted in the zilla panchayat elections in different places in the State around four months ago. “This is in violation of the Representation of People’s Act. I have now filed a case with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court,” he further said.

Meanwhile, State JD(S) president H.D. Kumaraswamy, on Wednesday, said that his party would support “any party which offers Mayor’s post.”

JD(S) councillors were upset with the treatment meted out to them and party leaders are unahppy with the way “houses of poor” on rajakaluves were demolished, while protecting the “rich and influential.”

“We are still weighing options and no decision has been taken yet,” he said.

The JD(S) supremo also held a meeting with councillors and MLAs at his Padmanabhanagar residence.

While the single largest party in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP) council, the BJP, is making attempts to get the support of the JD(S), the ruling Congress, which captured power by sealing an alliance with the JD(S) last year, is trying to retain power.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting of city MLAs and MLCs and favoured continuing the alliance with JD(S).

Total voters

BBMP councillors: 197 (Congress 76, BJP 100, JD (S) 14, Independents 7)

MLAs and MLCs: 56 (including 28 city MLAs)

Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members: 16

Total: 269

Present composition

BJP: 125

Congress: 112

JD(S): 23

Independents: 9

