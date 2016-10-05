The RMC Yard police have unearthed a drug racket and arrested three construction labourers from West Bengal, who were allegedly growing marijuana at vacant sites in Yeshwanthpur and selling it to peddlers.

The racket was uncovered when a police team, led by inspector Mohammed Mukarram, nabbed two persons who were trying to sell 8 kg of ganja. The duo — Shankar (27) from Heganahalli and Goutham, (18) from Laggere — were arrested while they were waiting for their contacts near Ullas Talkies in Marappanapalya. The police also recovered the ganja from them.

Based on their confession, the police then raided a slum near Yeshwanthpur and arrested Deepak Burman (21), Upendranath (35), and Ardhan Mondal (45), and seized 7.5 kg of marijuana plants worth Rs. 3.5 lakh.

The accused hail from West Bengal and have been settled in the slum areas in the city for many years. They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and have been remanded in judicial custody.