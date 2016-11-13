November 14 is World Diabetes Day

According to the World Diabetic Foundation, one in two people currently living with diabetes is undiagnosed. More than 62 million persons in India are diabetic, which is more than 7.1 % of the adult population, as per the World Health Organisation.

Doctors in Bengaluru say that this number correlates to their experiences during clinical practice. A researcher from the Institute of Public Health (IPH), which has screened over 3,000 patients from impoverished neighbourhoods in Bengaluru, said that during every screening, at least 4 to 6 per cent of persons who come in for tests are diagnosed with diabetics.

"Many of these patients come to us with other complaints, such as reduced eyesight, foot infections, etc. It is only upon testing that we come to know that the patient is diabetic," said B.S. Thriveni of IPH. Even in the case of those diagnosed, many are unaware of the possible complications that can come from diabetes and do not follow treatment procedure strictly. "Many do not know they have to be on medication throughout their life. At times, the high cost of medication and insulin causes them to discontinue treatment," she adds.

Devendrappa K.R., diabetologist at K.C. General Hospital, concurs the importance of keeping an eye out for diabetic complications.

“Diabetes does not kill a person, its complications do,” he said. Uncontrolled diabetes can lead to blood vessel damage, which in turn can cause stroke, coronary heart disease and peripheral neuropathy, i.e. the damage of nerve vessels to limbs, skin and internal organs. “Diabetics have a lower immunity and need to be careful if they suffer bruises or get skin infections,” he added.