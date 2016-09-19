A woman was killed and four of her relatives were injured when a car in which they were travelling plunged into a gorge near Nernahalli on Monday morning.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Vidya Kamat (50). Her brother Rajaram Pai and three other injured, whose names were not confirmed, were shifted to the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

The family members from Mangaluru were travelling to Tirupati.