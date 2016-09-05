South east division police arrested a 24-year-old habitual offender for raping a techie at knifepoint at her Paying Guest accommodation in Parappana Agrahara few days back.

The accused was caught based on a physical description provided by the victim following which a portrait was prepared, which matched with Murali.

The police had earlier questioned over 200 habitual offenders and rowdies in the south division before zero in on Murali.

Murali is a native of a village near Kolar and has multiple criminal cases pending against him.

The incident took place on August 25.