A man trying to enter the Vidhana Soudha premises with over Rs. 2 crore in cash, kept in a box in an SUV, was caught by the police on Friday afternoon.

The security personnel, who stopped an SUV for a routine check, found the cash kept in a box lying in the back seat of the vehicle. The police also found a black coat and a few files pertaining to court cases along with a laptop bag. The driver, identified as Siddharth H.M., was taken into custody.

Upon inquiry, Siddharth claimed that he was carrying the money for registration of a flat and had taken the Vidhana Soudha route as a shortcut to go towards Seshadripuram, the police said.

After over four hours of questioning, the security personnel filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Vidhana Soudha police and handed over Siddharth, along with the money, for further investigation.

However, Siddharth maintained that the money was meant for registration of a flat he proposed to buy. But he could not produce any documents to substantiate his claim, a senior police officer said.

“We have taken up a case under Section 102 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Any police officer may seize any property which may be alleged or suspected to have been stolen, or which may be found under circumstances) and are investigating,” the officer added.

The cash seized would be produced in the court along with the documents, the officer said.