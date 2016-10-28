Police are on the lookout for a 25-year-old man who was caught on camera stalking and flashing women in front of an apartment in Cooke Town.

In the intervening hours of Tuesday and Wednesday, three women, who were heading to their homes in Cooke Town after a birthday party, spotted a man lurking close to their gate.

He was talking on his phone. In a complaint to the Pulikeshinagar Police, they said, “The man then put his hands in the trouser and made obscene masturbatory gestures.”

Even as the women rushed into the building and waited for the lift, the man followed them. They screamed for help. The man fled the premises on seeing neighbours and relatives rush out.

The entire incident has been caught on the CCTV camera of the apartment.

The police have filed a case under Sections 509 and 354 of the IPC – both dealing with obscene gestures and actions intended to outrage the modesty of women.

“We have obtained a copy of the camera footage and are attempting to trace the man,” said a senior police officer.