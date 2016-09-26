A 23-year-old man killed his father in Laggere in Rajagopala Nagar on Sunday night.

The accused Harish, an electrician by profession, after returning from work found that his father Rajanna had beaten up his mother Nagamma (50) and locked her up in a bathroom after she refused to pay money for his drinks. When he reprimanded Rajanna, the latter tried to attack him with a stone. Though Harish dodge the attack, the stone injured Nagamma on her head.

Harish called his sister for help and both gave first aid to Nagamma. But, when they failed to stop the bleeding, they decided to take their mother to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, Harish noticed Rajanna sleeping without offering help.

In a fit of rage, he crushed Rajanna with a boulder and later took both his mother and father in a push cart to a hospital. The doctors who examined Rajanna referred him to KC General hospital and shifted him in an ambulance. Rajana succumbed on the way. Learning about the death, Harish went to the police and surrendered.

According to the police, Rajanna was chronic alcoholic and used to harass Nagamma for money. The couple, who sell flowers and greens for a living, used to have frequent fights.

The Rajagopal Nagar police have taken Harish into custody. Nagamma is said to be recovering.